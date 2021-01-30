Blair County man wanted for reportedly strangling a woman

ANTIS TWP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a Tipton man after they say he held a woman down and strangled her with her own sweatshirt.

According to the report, 33-year-old Patrick Wayne Leeper, Jr. had pinned the woman down with his knee on Thursday night at a residence on Spruce Street. The victim suffered an injury to her neck as a result and reported the incident to police on Friday, Jan. 29.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Leeper.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100