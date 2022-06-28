BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a Blair County man they say is wanted for home improvement fraud.

Allegheny Township police are looking for Terry Wayne Geist Jr. It’s reported that he has an active warrant for felony home improvement fraud. He’s known to do business as Keystone Custom Carpentry, police said.

Geist’s last known address is in Hollidaysburg, Blair County, Pennsylvania. Allegheny Township police have not replied to a request for more information at this time.

Anyone with any information on Geist’s whereabouts is asked to call Allegheny Township Police at 814-695-3333.