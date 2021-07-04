Blair County Man wanted by Sheriff and State Police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Blair County man has multiple arrest warrants for him after he physically assaulted another person at their residence, police say.

According to police, Shane Lewis, 29, of Tyrone physically assaulted the victim leaving bruising and a small laceration on the victim’s face.

Lewis then fled the scene of the assault with the victim’s Dodge Journey which has damage to the right passenger side door

Pennslyvania State Police (PSP) have a warrant was issued for Lewis’s arrest as well as a warrant from the Blair County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Lewis’s whereabouts should call PSP Hollidaysburg at (814) 696-6100.