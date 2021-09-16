Blair County man shoves trooper onto busy expressway, resisted arrest

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Blair County man has been arrested after he pushed a trooper onto an expressway and resisted arrest according to the police report.

Devaughn Taylor, 30, of Penn Hills, faces felony counts of aggravated assault as well as a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person according to the charges filed.

On Sept. 15 at 3:52 p.m., a trooper saw Taylor on the 1600 block of 10th Avenue Expressway without any shoes and a shirt. Taylor’s right foot was also on the road with his right arm extended out. Police noted that traffic was heavy at the time.

The trooper then pulled onto the 10th Avenue Expressway and parked his vehicle. The emergency lights were turned on to alert motorists to move over.

When the trooper got out to talk, Taylor started walking east on the sidewalk. When asked if he needed any help, Taylor responded that he was trying to catch the bus. The trooper noticed that Taylor still had hospital equipment attached around his chest and that mucus was running from his nose, according to the complaint.

As Taylor continued to walk towards 15th Street, the trooper told him that he was going to help him cross 15th Street to make sure that Taylor would make it safely to the bus stop. Taylor responded by saying that he did not need any help.

As they were walking side by side, Taylor looked over to the trooper and then lowered his head and shoved the trooper off the sidewalk onto the expressway. Police again noted that traffic was still heavy at the time and that the white line is just only inches away from the sidewalk.

The trooper then continued to follow Taylor and radioed for backup. Taylor then walked into traffic, completely blocking a lane. The trooper then yelled at Taylor to get away from the middle of the road which Taylor then did and got back on the sidewalk.

Other officers arrived on the scene and then Taylor was apprehended by police. When police attempted to put Taylor into a patrol vehicle, he began to resist getting into the car. Taylor kicked one of the responding officers’ left knee. In order to get him in the car, another officer went around from the other side and pulled him through.

Taylor currently resides in Blair County jail with a monetary bail value set at $100,000. he also awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 22.