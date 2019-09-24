Blair County man prepares for tenth Spartan Race

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — No matter how old you are, it may never be too late to get back in the gym, and one local guy says he’s proof.

John Castle, 52, first started going to the gym just three years ago.

Now he’s preparing for his tenth Spartan Race.

These are races that combine running and obstacle courses.

This weekend he’s competing in the North Lake Tahoe World Championship Beast Spartan Race.

It’s 13 miles and 30 obstacles and will be his fifth race this year.

“If you set your mind to it, you can do anything you want. I set my mind to it and said I was going to do it. Once I did the first spartan race, I felt that I could continue on and compete,” said John Castle: Spartan Race Competitor.

In November he’ll run a spartan ultra race in North Carolina, that’s 30 miles and 60 obstacles.

He plans to do a total of ten spartan races by the end of the year.