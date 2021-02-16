Blair County man jailed after assaulting girlfriend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 36-year-old Altoona man has been jailed following the assault of his girlfriend who claims he was stealing her Xanax pills.

The Altoona Police Department responded to a call from Christopher Miller’s girlfriend who was awaiting treatment at UPMC Altoona Hospital for injuries she sustained from the assault.

Miller’s girlfriend said that she had confronted him about her missing Xanax pills after waking him up from the living room couch. It’s reported that the two began to argue. The argument escalated, and Miller jumped off the couch and lunged at the victim.

The victim stated that once Miller grabbed her, he forced her against the corner of the wall, injuring her back. He then proceeded to put both hands around her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe let alone yell at him to let go.

She then head-butted Miller, striking his nose and causing him to bleed. He let go of the victim’s throat, and the two began to tussle around the living room.

Eventually, the victim said she ended up on her back, and Miller was trying to punch her. She used her arms in an attempt to shield herself, but she was struck on the right side of her head by Miller.

At the hospital, police observed that she had multiple bruises on her body, including both legs, both arms, around her neck, her shoulders and a small lump on the right side of her head.

Miller is being confined at Blair County Prison after not being able to post bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.