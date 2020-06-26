Blair County man is honored for dedication to military

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man has been honored by the Blair County Honor Guard, an organization that he helped to start 12 years ago.

Dan Emeric of Roaring Spring has a rich military history to look back on. He joined the Navy Reserves in 1947. In 1950, he switched to the Army, heading to Tokyo to help rebuild their infrastructure.

He served there during the Korean War and helped in the training of the X Corps for the Invasion of Inchon.

Dan then tried to get into combat, but that wasn’t where he was needed. He developed a deep respect for those on the front lines.

When he got back to the states, Dan joined the Duncansville VFW, eventually becoming District Commander. In 2008, he helped create the Blair County Veteran Honor Guard to provide military burial ceremonies for veterans.

The Honor Guard has done more than 1300 funerals over the years. Unfortunately, due to declining health, Dan has had to step down, but he hasn’t given up.

While he’s 90 years old, Dan is hoping to return to the group this summer. Emerick says he still has plenty of good years left to serve his community.