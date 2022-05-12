Korb Freeman has such a strong love and passion for the men and women in blue that he goes above and beyond to assist them.

Freeman is an employee with the Empowering Lives Foundation, which helps those with disabilities discover their passions and talents. Head Coach of the foundation, John Seely, saw how passionate Freeman was about law enforcement and thought about reaching out to officers to see if they needed help.

“Korb’s mission and purpose were to support police officers,” Seely said. “So we tried to work with him to find a way. We talked to police officers and found that there was a need to have police cars cleaned, especially the interiors.”

That’s when Freeman approached offices about the assistance he could provide by cleaning interiors. Since that conversation, he’s provided his cleaning skills to all the Blair County police stations and has formed special relationships with officers.

“They said to me, I asked them what they needed, and they told me, ‘Hey, we don’t have enough time to clean the interior of cars, would you like to do that?’ I said absolutely,” Freeman said.

Freeman provides all the interior cleaning for free. He does the windows, doors, floors, and vacuums. He enjoys every second of helping the officers and knows they appreciate it.

“It’s a huge honor for me. Granted, it can sometimes be exhausting, but it’s really worth it in the end,” Freeman said.

“Korb’s awesome,” Alleghany Township Patrolman Paul Mummert said.” He’s always excited to come out. He’s always willing to help us, and I appreciate his help.”

His initiative has also influenced ten foundation members to take part in the cleaning. Through the multiple interactions, the members learned how to communicate with officers and vice versa.

Korb Freeman cleaning police cars

Seely noted how officers learn to understand communications skills with disabled individuals. He also said that the foundation provides stickers and courses on the best ways to respond to someone with disabilities.

“They know the officers, and it’s on a social environment. If something does happen and there’s an emergency, they’re used to working with them,” Seely said. “For the officers, they get to work with a community, see a different need, and understand the differences.”

Freeman continues to show his support for law enforcement by starting a ceremony before National Police Week. This year will be the second time he’s holding the ceremony, but it’s expected to be grander. It honors both current and fallen officers for their hard work.

Sheely said that Freeman does a majority of the planning for the ceremony. He said he’d gained a lot more confidence this year when it came to planning.

“I feel that they feel very grateful to us because it gives them the opportunity to know that someone has their back,” Freeman said. “There’s been a lot of hardship, and I think every officer deserves a chance to really shine.”

Freeman also has the hobby of collecting police badges. He currently has 111 badges from across the country. His goal is to collect at least 500.

However, Freeman always wants officers to know that someone has their back, even if it means performing the simplest task. He respects that officers risk their lives daily to help those in the community.

“I made a slogan that entitles, keep the thin blue line tight, which means whether you’re having a good or bad day to be united,” Freeman said. “Stay together, stay strong cause the thin blue line needs to be united no matter what it takes.”

Freeman and his team will be continuing to clean police vehicles around Blair County. They are soon expanding their services out to Bedford County in upcoming weeks.

The ceremony is being held at Canal Basin Park in Hollidaysburg on Saturday, May 14 at 10.