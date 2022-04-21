BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man faces drug-related charges after police found various drugs during a parole visit on April 20.

Michael A. Koontz, 42, was placed on parole for other drug-related charges when parole agents told him they were coming to his Hollidaysburg home for an inspection. When they arrived, Koontz told them he had used cocaine and marijuana was in plain view, according to the charges filed.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Koontz took a drug test and tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

During a search of the home, police found eight packets of fentanyl, 25 grams of meth, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

Koontz is currently being held at Blair County Prison on $20,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28.