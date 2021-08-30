Blair County man found at Big Lots with numerous arrest warrants, drugs

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man was arrested after police found him at Big Lots with drugs and numerous warrants for his arrest.

Charles Holland Jr., 46, of East Freedom, was found at Big Lots in Altoona on Aug. 27 after Logan Township police were called. Holland reportedly tried to give officers a fake name. He was finally identified and had five different warrants that were issued for him through Blair County.

Holland was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia and taken to Blair County Prison for his warrants.