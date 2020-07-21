Blair County man faces multiple sex charges in two states

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man is facing 16 charges of child sexual exploitation and child pornography with girls under the age of 16, according to an indictment from the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

According to the documents, 27-year-old Jacob Kolonis, of Duncansville, coerced three girls–two from Ohio and one from Pennsylvania–to perform sexual acts live on camera.

The court documents say the three separate incidents occurred in late November 2019 and early February 2020.

The documents then go on to state that Kolonis shared the recorded acts with the girls and threatened to ruin their reputation and extort them.

Kolonis also threatened to extort four other girls under the age of 16 in August of 2019.

According to the documents, Kolonis is accused of allegedly producing and attempting to produce material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, transmitting interstate communication involving extortion, and reciept and attempted recipt of material that depicts the sexual exploitation of a minor.

He faces up to 25 years in prison and several million dollars in fines.