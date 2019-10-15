Blair County man faces homicide charges after DUI crash in February

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man was jailed Saturday after state police at Rockview accused him of killing a woman while driving under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana, according to our partners at Centre Daily Times.

Jamie Lykens, 43, was driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger along state Route 350 in Taylor Township in February when he crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Deborah Wilson’s Ford Fiesta, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Friday.

Lykens was indecisive about which way he was traveling and what happened, though he said he used methamphetamine and marijuana in the days leading up to the crash, police wrote.

Lykens was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for tests, which indicated he had methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana in his system, police wrote.

His ability to drive would have been impaired based on the levels of drugs in his system, forensic pathologist Harry Kamerow told the police.

An attorney for Lykens was not listed on a court document.

Wilson, 60, was transported by ambulance to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injuries. She died in March of blunt force trauma, police wrote.

Wilson was a graduate of State College Area High School and worked at HomeWaters, a private fishing club, in Huntingdon County, according to her obituary.

She worked in housekeeping and was the first to help guests that needed assistance, Gina Kenepp, who oversees operations at HomeWaters, said.

“She always had a smile on her face. She had lots of trials in her life, but she didn’t express it to others. She was very caring,” Kenepp said. “We’re gonna miss her. She was selfless.”

Lykens was charged with one felony count each of homicide by vehicle while DUI and accidents involving death while not licensed, along with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and three summary traffic citations.

He was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at 10% of $75,000. Lykens did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.