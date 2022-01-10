Blair County man faces charges after doorbell camera catches him stealing doorbell camera

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clasyburg man is facing charges after a doorbell camera caught him on film trying to steal said doorbell camera from a home.

Police were called to a residence in Kimmel Township on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, when the homeowner called that their doorbell camera went missing.

The footage from the camera showed a man stealing the camera and was later identified as 26-year-old Cody Bush. Police were able to recover the doorbell camera, cabling and battery.

Bush is currently facing theft charges and court documents show another active theft charge under his name.