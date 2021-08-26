Blair County man distracted by phone hit parked car, crashed into garage

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man, who police say was distracted by a social media message on his phone, hit a parked car and then drove through a garage door while suspected to be under the influence.
According to the report, 31-year-old Marcus Beeman was driving on Bedford Street in Greenfield Twp. Aug. 14 when he was distracted by looking down at his phone to read a social media message. He then struck a parked car before traveling another 10-15 feet and driving through the garage door of a local business.
Police noted that they suspect Beeman had been drinking alcohol at the time of the crash. He was taken to Nason Hospital for further evaluation. Charges are pending.
