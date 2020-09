FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 43-year-old Blair County man is dead after crashing his motorcycle yesterday in Fulton County.

The crash happened around 5:30 pm yesterday evening in Todd Township.

State police say the man, who was from Claysburg, lost control of his bike on a curve, while traveling on the Lincoln Highway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.