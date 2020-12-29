Blair County man charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man is charged in Bedford County with having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. State police, acting on a tip, started an investigation in mid-December.

According to the complaint, 22-year-old Bailey K. Musselman was interviewed by State Police at the Bedford barracks on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at roughly 8 a.m. He was confronted by the investigating trooper who already had all the information from the victim after a Child Advocacy Center interview.

Musselman then reportedly admitted that he met the girl in July 2020 and things got sexual in October. He stated the last time they were together was “last week” in his bedroom.

Bailey has been charged with Statutory sexual assault, Indecent assault of minors, and Corruption of minors.