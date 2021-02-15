Blair County man charged with assault, drug possession

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a man following a report of physical disturbance at Schoolhouse Avenue in Logan Township Feb. 14.

James Messner, 24, is reported to have assaulted the female victim at the address after getting into an argument and then fled on foot. He was later found at the Frankstown Sheetz parking lot, and police also found a glass methamphetamine pipe in his back pocket. He was placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, and police returned to the site of the incident to receive further information.

A witness to the incident reported that the two could be heard arguing in a room within the residence followed by a loud crash. The witness then went to investigate, but the room was locked. Upon breaking into the room, Messner put his hands in the air, and the victim was laying on the ground injured. It’s reported that there was broken furniture and miscellaneous items everywhere. This is when Messner fled.

According to the victim, Messner started yelling and getting in her face. The victim pushed him back, and he then proceeded to throw her on a coffee table. The impact caused damage to her ribs.

Messner then placed his arms around the victim’s neck and began to choke her. When the victim said she could not breathe, it’s reported that Messner said, “That’s what’s supposed to happen.” The altercation discontinued once the witness entered the room.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Messner is being held at the Logan Township Police Department and is being charged with simple assault, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $15,000 cash.