Blair County man charged in head-on crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Duncansville man has been charged after fleeing the scene of a head-on crash Friday morning.

Garrett Bowser, 25, ran off and left a female passenger behind after he drove into the path of an oncoming Subaru Outback on Mill Road, Allegheny Township.

Barrett tried to give the other driver, who suffered a knee injury but didn’t seek medical attention, $1,000 and asked him not to get police involved before running off without giving his name.

The Nissan Altima he was driving wasn’t registered, had no insurance and his driver’s license was suspended for a DUI, three or more offenses. Police also said he’s a habitual offender, meaning he drives without a license so much he gets a special charge.