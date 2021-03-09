Blair County man charged in a burglary of family member, stolen pistol

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 29-year-old man is charged in the 2019 burglary of a family member’s home in Juniata Township where a pistol was stolen, according to charges filed.

State police at Hollidaysburg said Jacob Parris faces two felony counts of burglary and theft.

On July 4, 2019, the homeowner called police and reported that his .357 Colt Python revolver had been stolen from his home. He told police he lived with a roommate.

Upon speaking to the roommate, he told police that his son, Parris, had lived at the home temporarily two years prior to the report, making him a potential suspect.

Police then questioned Parris Oct. 23, 2019, and he admitted to stealing the revolver from his father’s residence.

An unsecured bail was set at $40,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 18.