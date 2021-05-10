Blair County man charged for trespassing at Adult World

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 63-year-old man faces trespassing charges after police were told he continually harassed staff and customers in Adult World.

On April 15, David Baker was told to stay away from the business after he continually came and harassed staff and customers, the store manager told state police at Hollidaysburg.

The manager said he came back May 3 and continued to stay inside the store, lingering around the back of the store and harass customers, according to the criminal complaint. Baker only left once the manager threatened to call the police.

Baker was released on an unsecured $15,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 18.