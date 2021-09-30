Blair County man charged after twisting woman ‘like a pretzel,’ strangling her, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is facing charges after reportedly assaulting a woman and strangling her before twisting her “like a pretzel” and biting her.

Police were called to Pioneer Drive in Allegheny Township just after midnight Sept. 30, to speak with the victim whose son initially called 911. She told police that Kevin Kneezle, 52, had returned home and was irritable. She quietly watched TV to let him calm down when he then hugged her. According to the complaint, she began to cry and this “set off” Kneezle who began to smack her numerous times.

She related to police that he then pushed his thumbs into her eye sockets and eventually walked away from her. He then came back moments later and put his hands around her throat. She said he twisted her ‘like a pretzel’ before biting her right foot.

Police noted that the victim had red marks around her throat, a small cut on her head, and an open wound where Kneezle allegedly bit her on the foot.

Kneezle is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and strangulation as well as misdemeanor simple assault. He’s currently in Blair County Prison unable to post $35,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7.