Blair County man buys, delivers beds for local kids in need

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man has made it his mission to make sure children get a good night’s sleep.

For the last few years, Bob Saylor has been buying beds for kids in need. He then delivers them right to their doors.

It’s an idea that has grown bigger than he ever expected.

“In the first year I had 55 beds,” Saylor said. “Last year I did 95 beds. It’s mind boggling to see that there are that many kids out there sleeping the floor. I didn’t even realize the need was that bad until I got involved. It has really been a great journey trying to help these kids out.”

Since the need for beds in our area is so high, Saylor is looking for help.

You can reach him at home by calling 814-832-1937 or on his cell phone at 814-381-5335 if you would like to donate.