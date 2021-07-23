Blair County man arrested after using machete to chase construction workers, police report

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A Blair County man is facing charges after police report he chased a dozen construction workers with a machete on Pleasant Valley Blvd. Friday morning.

Joshua Wertz, 28, of Bellwood is facing felony aggravated assault charges after police responded to a call just after 3 a.m. Friday morning at the 1300 block of Pleasant Valley Blvd. According to the complaint, Wertz was attempting to get into a car that was owned by one of the construction workers.

When confronted, one of the workers told police that Wertz pulled a machete from his backpack that he put on the car hood and began to thrust it in the direction of the worker. One worker then crossed the road to call police while the first worker picked up a shovel to try and defend himself.

Workers told police that Wertz proceeded to chase the one worker in a parking lot before 11 other workers jumped in to try and disarm Wertz.

When police arrived, they noted that Wertz came out from behind a car and was quickly placed into custody by officers. He then reportedly told police he had taken bath salts the evening before and this was all a misunderstanding. He thought the car he was trying to get into belonged to one of his friends.

Wertz is now facing felony aggravated assault charges as well as simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $125,000 bail.