BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is facing felony charges after being accused of handcuffing, punching and strangling a woman over the weekend.

Police were called to an apartment along Campbell Drive in Duncansville at around 9:21 p.m. Friday, June 3. When arriving, they were alerted that the victim was safely in another apartment and that the suspect, 30-year-old Jordan Albarano, was wanted by Blair County Sheriffs and had a warrant out of Huntingdon County.

Jordan Albarano, 30 (Blair County Prison Intake Photo)

After placing Albarano into custody, police went to UPMC Altoona to follow-up after initially talking to her at the scene. Officers noted that she was in the trauma unit of the ER and was in the process of getting CAT scans.

When speaking with police, she said that Albarano was agitated that her ex called her and he smashed her phone against a wall and began to hit and punch her. He then handcuffed her and put her in a chair while tying a shirt around her face so she couldn’t scream. She said he continued hitting her and strangled her at one point until she passed out. After waking up, he reportedly started spitting on her and at one point peed on her. She claimed he kept saying he was going to kill her the whole time he was abusing her.

Albarano allegedly had a friend come to the apartment. The woman said he then covered her with a blanket. When he left the room, she somehow got a hand free and was able to climb out of a second-floor window and call 9-1-1 at a neighboring apartment.

Albarano now faces felony aggravated assault and strangulation charges as well as other lesser charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $75,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 16.