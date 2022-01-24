Blair County man accused of threatening woman with gun

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Antis Township man is behind bars after state police say he threatened a woman with a gun.

Brett Gates, 34, allegedly called a friend and told him he was going to kill a woman and then himself on Jan. 21. State police said the victim does have a PFA against Gates and he was on probation for a previous PFA violation.

The woman told state police she heard the .357 magnum revolver click as if Gates pulled the trigger, but there was no round in one of the five cylinders. She was eventually able to leave the residence and report the incident to police.

Gates has been charged with felony aggravated assault, simple assault, kidnapping and other related misdemeanor charges He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 1.