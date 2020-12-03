Blair County man accused of stealing, forging great-grandma’s checks

by: WTAJ Staff

WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have filed charges against a Williamsburg man for allegedly stealing and forging his great-grandmother’s checks.

State Police say that 23-year-old Brandon C. Breisacher’s mother arrived at the station in Hollidaysburg to report the incident. She says he forged his great-grandmother’s signature and made the checks out to himself between Sept. 9 and Nov. 6. The total amount taken with the forged checks is reported to be $2,350.

When questioned by police, Breisacher reportedly told police he cashed the checks at a bank in Martinsburg but wasn’t sure what the total amount actually was, saying $2,350 sounded about right.

According to the complaint, Breisacher is now facing charges of Forgery and Theft.

