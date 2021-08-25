Blair County man accused of sexually assaulting child

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was eight years old.

EVAN DIVELY

Evan K. Dively, 21, was 20 years old when the alleged abuse occurred at a home in North Woodbury Township in 2019, according to the charges. North Woodbury Township police questioned Dively in May, where he allegedly confessed to touching the girl eight times.

He faces multiple felony counts of indecent assault of a person under 13 and corruption of minors. Dively has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 2.