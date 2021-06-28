Blair County man accused of punching police chief

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is accused of punching the Duncansville police chief.

Corey McQueary, 35, was arrested just before 11 p.m. on Friday after he punched Chief Jeffrey Ketner in the chest when Ketner told him to put out an open fire at 1300 Fourth Avenue in Duncansville, according to the charges.

Corey McQueary

The officer had been to the property already that night because McQueary had an open fire later than the 8 p.m. time designated by borough ordinance. The chief asked him to put out the fire and McQueary started to scream. After telling McQueary to stop several times, Ketner left as not to escalate the situation.

McQueary then walked into the street and threatened to fight his neighbors, so Ketner was called out again at 10:41 p.m. It was then that McQueary hit the police chief in the chest and he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

McCready is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and he remains in Blair County Prison in lieu of $35,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for July 6.