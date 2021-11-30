Blair County man accused of hitting woman with frying pan

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man faces assault charges after being accused of hitting a woman in the head with a frying pan and a microwave.

Matthew Wade Smith, 35, is accused of hitting the woman on Nov. 29. She was transported to UPMC Altoona for her injuries and told police she was hit in the head multiple times with the frying pan and microwave at her residence, according to the charges filed.

Police said they found a kitchen knife stuck in the wall in the kitchen area and clothes placed on a stovetop with the burners on high. Smith left the scene before police arrived, but was later found hiding behind the residence and taken into custody.

Smith has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 9.