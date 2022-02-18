Blair County man accused of assaulting women

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Roaring Spring man faces charges after he allegedly tried to give money to women in exchange for sex.

William Replogle, 79, is accused of promising to mark a woman’s rent money as paid if she had sex with him in 2019. Replogle is also accused of assaulting another woman after he allegedly came to her residence to return a security deposit in 2021.

North Woodbury Township Police interviewed the first woman, who said she had multiple run-ins with Replogle in 2019. In another instance, the victim was outside walking when Replogle pulled up next to her in his car and offered her money, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police that Replogle threatened to report her for blackmail if she told anyone what happened.

Police then interviewed another victim of Replogle who said that in October of 2021 he came to her residence to return her security deposit. Replogle entered the home and then assaulted the victim, according to police.

Replogle faces felony charges of witness intimidation, promoting prostitution and aggravated assault along with additional misdemeanor.

Replogle’s $60,000 bail was posted and he awaits a preliminary hearing for March 3.