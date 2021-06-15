Blair County man accused of assault

BLAIR COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– A Blair County man is facing felony counts of sexual assault and harassment after police say he assaulted a woman in June.

According to charges filed, 28-year-old John N. Fredrick harassed and sexually touched the victim at a baseball field dugout in Geesey Park. The victim said once they were in the dugout Fredrick became aggressive and threw her down on the bench.

The victim said she tried to get up multiple times but Fredrick would not get off of her. He then proceeded to touch her private area. The victim said she then was able to pull Fredrick’s arm away and get up.

The victim said was walking with Fredrick as well as another friend before the assault happened. Initially, Fredrick told the victim his name was Nick, but the victim said she did not believe him.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23.