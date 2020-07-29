Blair County looking for volunteers for Contact Tracing Team

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Emergency Management Agency is looking for volunteers to serve on their county COVID-19 Contact Tracing Team.

You would reach out to residents about potential exposure to the virus, and all conversations would remain confidential.

The Public Safety Director, Mark Taylor, said the goal is to lower case numbers by keeping people calm and informed.

“We can maybe curb some of that by letting people know, ‘Hey. You were around someone who’s tested positive.’ We don’t want to frighten anybody. It’s just a heads up, so they can take the necessary steps to prevent further spread of the disease.”

If interested in volunteering, you’re asked to contact the Blair County Department of Emergency Services.