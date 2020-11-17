Blair County leaders call on community to stop the spread of COVID-19

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the past week, Blair County added 645 cases. Over 1,600 people got tested at the new site at the Convention Center in Altoona just in the past three days. The county’s total for COVID-19 cases is nearly 2,600, having the 19th highest percent-positivity rate in the state.

“(This is) a number we never expected to see,” Blair County EMA Director Mark Taylor said.

The state of the Coronavirus in the county, along with the Commonwealth and the entire country, is getting worse.

“And yes, as I’m always informed, it’s because we’re testing more. That is the case, but I want to report what we’re seeing is more of a community spread in a number of cases,” Taylor said.

Blair County has been on the Department of Health’s “substantial level of community transmission” for the past month. Contact tracing shows many cases are due to social gatherings, without mask wearing or social distancing.

“We all play a role in that and need to be cognizant of what the risks are and what we can be doing to mitigate that,” Blair County Commissioner Laura Burke said.

Hundreds of people waited in line to be tested at the new site in Altoona.

“Because we were only supposed to do the 440 tests a day, with the long lines, they immediately reached out to the Department of Health. We were able to get our testing numbers expanded,” Taylor said.

As the number of patients in the hospitals and COVID-related deaths continue to rise, county leaders urge folks to think of others and follow the safety guidelines.

“We’re protecting ourselves. We’re protecting our families, those we love and those we come in contact with. It’s just a matter of courtesy and respect,” Blair County Commissioner Bruce Erb said.

Taylor encouraged folks, especially leading up to Thanksgiving, to get out and get tested for peace of mind.