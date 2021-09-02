Blair County Labor Day parade canceled amid rising COVID cases

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area and all of Central Pa. being in the “high transmission” category, a local Labor Day parade has been canceled.

The Blair and Bedford Central Labor Council announced that the 2021 annual Labor Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, has been canceled. The cancellation includes food and refreshments that were planned to follow the parade.

The cancelation comes as both Blair and Bedford Counties, along with the majority of Pennsylvania, have reached “high transmission” status, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.