Blair County judge clarifies previous order of custody exchanges

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County judge is clarifying a previous order on custody exchanges during Governor’s “Stay at Home Order.”

Judge Elizabeth Doyle’s custody exchange order previously stated children were to remain in the care of their primary custodian, and efforts must be made to allow communication between the children and other parent.

But now, she says that order can be modified, as long as both parties understand the risk of COVID-19 infection involved in custody exchanges.

This includes taking steps to assure the children will stay safe and disease-free, practice social distancing during exchanges, and take responsibility for any consequences of the custody exchanges.