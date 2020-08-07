Blair County International Overdose Awareness Day event changes venue

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County’s 2nd Annual International Overdose Awareness Day event will be held at a new venue this year.

The announcement came Friday on the event organizers social media account where they stated the current COVID-19 restrictions that limit indoor gatherings forced the event to move to an outdoor venue.

The event will now take place on August 29 from 6-8 pm at Highland Park in Altoona.

Join us as we celebrate the lives of our loved ones lost to overdose with a beautiful evening of special activities.

International Overdose Awareness Day – Blair County, PA


According to the official Facebook for International Overdose Awareness day, it is observed on Aug 31. It is a time to remember people lost and an opportunity to take action to end overdose.

