Police: Blair County inmate smuggles heroin in underwear

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County Prison inmate managed to hide drugs in her underwear after prison officials decided against putting her through a body scanner.

On July 5, corrections officers discovered that 36-year-old Samantha Jo Miller was in possession of packets of heroin that she was hiding in her underwear, according to the criminal complaint. Because of her pacemaker, she did not receive a body scan.

Miller was caught after a CO saw her walking back and forth between cells, and Miller was seen digging for something in her underwear, the complaint said. The CO went and confronted her and ordered her to show her hands.

A heroin packet fell out of Miller’s left hand, and the CO proceeded to performed a strip search.

Miller was ordered to take her underwear off numerous times to which she eventually complied, and a baggie containing several packets stamped with “coming 2 America” was found.

Police report they interviewed Miller, and she explained that she was brought into prison on a bench warrant five days prior. When she arrived, she had roughly two bundles (20 packets) of heroin in her underwear.

However, she said prison officials decided against putting her through a body scanner due to her pacemaker.

Miller told police she used some of the heroin and gave packets to five other inmates. A total of nine inmates tested positive for heroin in her cell block, which includes Miller.

Miller was arraigned on felony drug charges this morning and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 27.