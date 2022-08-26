BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was taken to the hospital after his cellmate allegedly beat him while unprovoked to the point he fractured his rib and sprained his neck.

On Aug. 7, 33-year-old Jeffrey Karl Burgmeier III, of Altoona, is accused of punching his cellmate approximately 24-25 times with a closed fist, according to charges filed by Hollidaysburg Borough police. While reviewing surveillance footage, police noted that the two were standing next to each other at the gate of the cell when all of a sudden, for no apparent reason, Burgmeier began punching his cellmate numerous times. Police said at no time does the cellmate, who is deaf and unable to speak, strike back at Burgmeier nor was he able to defend himself.

Burgmeier told police that he attacked his cellmate because his cellmate “tried to touch his genitals” and that he “did what he had to do,” police wrote in the affidavit.

However, when police went to UPMC Altoona, the cellmate told them via an interpreter that Burgmeier had made numerous sexual advances toward him, all of which he rejected. He indicated to police that he had pain in the ribs, right eye, his neck, and even had trouble walking.

Medical records indicated the cellmate had a lip laceration, an abrasion to his face, a rib fracture and a neck sprain.

Burgmeier was arraigned Thursday on one felony count of aggravated assault as well as simple assault and harassment charges. Bail was set at $100,000, and his preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 6.

According to court records, Burgmeier has been in and out of trouble since 2012. Many of his alleged crimes involve retail theft and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.