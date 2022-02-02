Blair County inmate accused of assaulting correctional officer

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate in the Blair County Prison has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly assault a correctional officer.

John Travis Molliver, 40, is accused of assaulting the officer on Jan. 29 after he was told to pack his belongings for a cell reassignment. Molliver threatened to meet officers outside where he would “kill them” and attempted to hit an officer, knocking his ball cap to the side, according to the charges filed.

Molliver has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 15.