Blair County household hazardous waste collection set for July 23

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A household hazardous waste collection event is set for Blair County on July 23, and pre-registration will be required this year.

To help reduce the amount of hazardous waste in your homes, waste streams, and water supply, the IRC will hold their annual Friday, July 23, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 24th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jaffa Shrine.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED:

Please go to www.ircenvironment.org for more information, there is no charge to register. Tickets are not required to enter the event, so you can save a tree and not worry about printing them.

There will be a base charge of $15.00 per car trunk-load with an additional charge of $0.50/lb. for all paints, payable at the event via cash or check only.

ONLY the following items will be accepted:

Fluorescent bulbs and tubes

Mercury-containing items (such as smoke detectors/thermostats)

Lead-acid batteries

Automotive fluids (used motor oil, antifreeze, oil filters, etc.)

Pesticides and fertilizers

Flammables and corrosives (such as paint thinner and drain cleaner)

Spray Paint and other aerosol cans

Latex and oil-based paints *All paints have a $0.50/lb. charge

NO MEDICATION, ALKALINE BATTERIES, ELECTRONICS, OR TIRES WILL BE ACCEPTED.

You will be asked to follow the guidelines IRC has in place:

Stay in your vehicle at all times

Place materials to be recycled in trunk or truck bed

For more information please call (814) 942-7472 or email education@ircenvironment.org.