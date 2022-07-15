BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Blair County Sheriff played host for this year’s 99th Annual Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association Conference.

The conference began Tuesday, July 12 at the Blair County Convention Center. This is the third time the county has hosted the conference. Over 40 of the 67 invited departments in the state came out for the occasion.

The PA Sheriff Association holds this conference annually to help with training, business measures within the association, and any rule changes affecting all the counties. Blair County Sheriff James Ott said they’re proud to host the event and provide good training for their communities.

The convention was met with 70 vendors that directly help law enforcement. Some of the vendors included guns, transportation, and ammunition. The Sheriff and Chief Deputies also participated in classrooms and heard from motivational speakers.

Matt Griffin was one of the speakers that participated in Friday’s events. Griffin is a six-year US Navy veteran and spent 15 years within the narcotics department. He spoke about the importance of motivating yourself in dark times and the importance of speaking up.

“I’m proud to say that I believe everyone leaving their county to return to their counties will walk away with good hospitality, friendly welcome open arms,” Ott said. “We walked away with good training, and it was a successful conference.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The conference officially ends Saturday.