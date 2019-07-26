Blair County hosts multiple “Night Out” events against crime

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have announced their National Night Out for Blair County in four separate towns.

On Tuesday, August 6, a parade will kick things off on 3rd Avenue at 6 p.m. and end at the Duncansville Antique Depot. There will be a car show with registration at 5:15 p.m., children’s finger painting, and free door prizes.

Altoona Police will also be located at Heritage Plaza in Downtown from 6-9 p.m. with food, vendors, and lots of fun activities

On Wednesday, August 7, National Night Out hits Tyrone for the 5th annual Night Out at the Pool. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the pool will be open and free to the public. They’ll have food, games, prizes, The Toon Town Clowns, and you’ll get to see the official swearing-in of the newest member of the force, K9 Getro.

Then on Friday, August 9, Bellwood-Antis hosts the Family Fun Night from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.