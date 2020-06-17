Blair County Honor Guard holds funeral service for 3 time Purple Heart recipient

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Honor Guard came out to put on a ceremony with a 21 gun salute followed by a bugle call. Also in procession the Combat Veterans, Patriot Guard and the American Legion of Hollidaysburg Riders.

This is all to honor the life of 70 year-old Randel Gensamer.

Randel was a marine corps veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in the Thundering Third Battalion, 4th regiment. He was a disabled veteran and received three purple hearts with two gold stars during this time in the service.

In recent years he was a member of the Marine Corps League, was active with the Toys for Tots program and he loved riding his motorcycle.

Randy’s cousin says there are many things about him that he will never forget.

“He was just a good person – the family he took care of everything, he liked to drive fast he liked to drive motorcycles, if you needed something he was there every minute,” said his cousin, Ron Heller.

“He would take care of business he was just that kind of person.”

Friends, family, loved ones and other veterans joined together to remember and reflect on the man who gave so much for our country and they say that is why he should be remembered.