Blair County hit and run under state police investigation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a hit and run occurred in Logan Township on Dec 3.

The hit and run happened when a dark-colored SUV turned into the path of another vehicle on a street ramp between I-99 Southbound and 17th Street. The SUV hit the other vehicle’s passenger side according to troopers.

The driver of the vehicle got out to exchange information but the SUV continued driving south on I-99.

Anyone with information relating to the hit and run is asked to contact state police out of Hollidaysburg at (814)-696-6100.