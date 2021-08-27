Blair County Historical Society hosts Ye Old Time Fair

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Blair County Historical Society will host their first Ye Old Time Fair Saturday. This will take place on the grounds of the Baker Mansion in Altoona.

Locals of all ages will get the chance to head back in time with the activities taking place. The event will feature multiple local food and merchandise vendors.

There will also be a performance from Professor Pfinneus Pflapdoodle, who will be the closing event. Kids also get the chance to participate in a scavenger hunt within the fields.

Along with the event being new, there will also be a beard and mustache contest. A $20 entry fee is required to register for the competition. Event Committee member Barbara Burns says that you don’t have to have a big beard to enter the contest.

“There are five different subcategories you can try out for,” Burns said. “And we have a booby prize for those that just try to grow a mustache or try to grow a beard. So, don’t be afraid to come with just a little bit.”

Admission to the event is free for all ages. Registration opens at 12, and doors close at 5.