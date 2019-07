ANTIS TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Blair County, a head-on crash this afternoon killed an Altoona man.

The collision occurred on Tipton Road in Antis Township.

State Police say a car driven by Dustin Delmastro crossed the center line and slammed into a van.

Delmastro was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officers say Delmastro was not wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in his car and the driver of the van were taken to the hospital for treatment.