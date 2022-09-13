DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Visa announced that they will be joining American Express and Mastercard in beginning to categorize gun shop sales as opposed to just listing them as general merchandise.

They say that the move is meant to help better track suspicious surges in gun sales that could precede a mass shooting, but some area gun shops believe that the move is unnecessary.

“They’re not stopping anything, they have no way of tracking whether that person is going to do something bad or not,” the Owner of Allegheny Trade Co. in Duncansville Ken Westover said. “They’re not going to do any good by reporting high numbers or anything like that, because, just, for instance, that right there is an eight hundred dollar gun, or you could buy seven of these for that same amount of money. They have no idea how much guns or ammo is going out, all they’re going to have is a dollar amount.”

Both Westover and John Mowery, owner of Double Tap Indoor Gun Range in Altoona, say that they are less concerned about the tracking of sales.

Rather they worry that credit card companies could ban people from using their cards to purchase firearms altogether. Some other payment methods already have.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Square has done it, Venmo has banned us, you can’t use Venmo for any type of firearms,” Mowery said. “It is getting to the point where the companies are trying to push people away from purchasing firearms or making it more and more difficult so that they don’t. I don’t think that it is going to do any good for anyone, I think it’s a symbolic gesture.”