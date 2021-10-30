Blair County Food Drive donations to benefit numerous organizations

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Thanksgiving nearly upon us, the Blair County Food Drive will soon be accepting donations.

The non-perishable food donations will benefit Father’s House Soup Kitchen, The Lions Pantry, American Rescue Workers, Home Nursing Agency, The Tiger Pack Program, Blair Family Solutions, 28th St. Food Pantry, St. Vincent DePaul, City Blessings, Gloria Gates Foundation and the Family Resource Center @ United Way.

Donations will be accepted at the Altoona Sam’s Club and Walmart starting Nov. 8th and will go until Nov. 14th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.