Blair County food drive collecting donations for holidays

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Local volunteers are gearing up to help families put food on the table just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Blair County food drive just started today outside of Sam’s Club and Walmart in Altoona. It’ll take place all week from 9 am to 7 pm.

Volunteers ask shoppers to save room in their cart and buy groceries to donate at the exit or that they bring new unopened items to drop off.

They’re collecting all kinds of holiday goods from frozen turkeys to canned goods.

The organizer of the drive Denice Stone said the idea to create the drive came to her 18 years ago while she was in a checkout line.

“There was a lady in front of me and she had gotten some stuff and ended up having to keep having the cashier take little things off of her order one thing at a time until she was down to just a couple items. and it totally broke my heart,” Stone said.

Her broken heart inspired her to organize local volunteers so that she could help even more people in need.

Stone ended up paying for the rest of the woman’s items and running them out to her.

The food donations will benefit ten local organizations with the hopes of feeding 5 to 6 thousand people on Thanksgiving.