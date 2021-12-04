Blair County fire department receives new fire engine

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community gathered to watch Santa arrive in style Friday night at the Duncansville Fire Department.

Santa showed up in the department’s new 2021 Pierce Fire Engine. For about five years, the department was raising money for the new truck, and in the last three years the department was working on designing it.

More than $700,000 was donated.

The new fire engine will be fighting fires in Duncansville and other local communities.